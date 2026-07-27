/Trump's latest rant is about a 'massive television outage' that never happened

Donald Trump launched another salvo at green energy by talking about a "massive television outage" that never happened. Speaking at the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, the American president reminisced about the non-existent event, which he blamed on wind energy. He asked the audience if they remembered the "massive television outage two years ago." He made up a story about how, in places where wind power is used, people can't switch on their TVs when the wind isn’t blowing.

In his speech, he slammed "the Green New Scam, where we were scammed.” He then added, "The whole country was – I wasn’t scammed. I got it right from the beginning; I got it from the first minute when I heard this crap. You know?" Trump next made a bizarre claim, linking it to a TV outage. "They were saying wind was so wonderful, so wonderful, except you couldn’t watch your television. They wanted to watch the debate, Donald Trump against Sleepy Joe Biden," he said.

Trump said no one could watch the debate on TV in places where wind energy is used

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"Nobody could watch it because the wind wasn’t blowing. Remember that? ‘Darling, we’d like to watch the debate tonight.’ ‘I’m sorry, the wind isn’t blowing,’” Trump added in his typical assertive style, forcefully talking about an incident that wasn't true. Notably, more than 51 million people watched the debate on television, including viewers from Republican-dominated Texas, the state that produces the most wind-powered electricity.

Biden had targeted 100 per cent "clean electricity" in the country by 2035. However, he never signed the Green New Deal, which would have put the US on a 10-year path to meet all of its power demand through “clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy.”