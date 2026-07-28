/Why did Meta remove PM Modi's Facebook video on paper leaks? Tech company blames 'technical error'

Meta on Tuesday (Jul 28) said Prime Minister Indian Narendra Modi's Facebook video on the government's response to examination paper leaks was briefly removed due to a technical error and has now been restored. "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The Meta-owned platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before making it available again.

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PM's first direct message to students

The video, released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

In his address, Modi assured students that the government would introduce stronger legal measures to tackle examination paper leaks.

"I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts," the Prime Minister said, adding that a draft law providing for stringent punishment and special courts to deal with paper leak cases would be placed before the Union Cabinet and later introduced in Parliament.

He also said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students was not disrupted. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth," Modi said.

Centre introduces anti-paper leak Bill

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid nationwide protests demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

The Centre has since introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the existing law by providing for imprisonment of up to 10 years, higher financial penalties and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to hear paper leak cases.

Protests ended after Pradhan's resignation

The student agitation was formally called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister.