/CJP warns agitation could return; claims Bihar, Assam to withdraw FIRs against NEET protesters

CJP says Bihar, Assam to withdraw FIRs against NEET protesters, warns agitation could resume if promises not kept

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) early on Tuesday (Jul 28) claimed that government representatives had shared draft notifications from Bihar and Assam guaranteeing the withdrawal of FIRs, release of detained protesters and protection from future legal action against those who participated in the nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

In a 1 am post on X, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the development came after a late-night meeting with government representatives that lasted nearly three hours. "Hours after our press conference, Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees," Das wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that the Centre had reiterated its commitment to issue similar guarantee notifications for the Union government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states. "They've reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee notifications by the Union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed-upon language shall be used," Das said.

Assam announces withdrawal of cases

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Monday (Jul 27) announced that it would withdraw cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who took part in protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

Citing an official release, ANI reported that five cases had been registered in the state, leading to the arrest of 13 people. The government said no further adverse legal action would be taken against those involved in protests linked to cases registered before 6 pm on July 26.

It added that the process of withdrawing the registered cases would begin promptly in accordance with the law, while the review and release of those arrested would also be initiated expeditiously. The state further said it would not pursue any future proceedings related to those protests.

Bihar also promises legal relief

The Bihar government issued a similar assurance, announcing that it would withdraw all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices registered before 6 pm on July 26 in connection with the protests.

The Home Department said those arrested or detained in cases filed before the cut-off would be released immediately and guaranteed that no direct or indirect action would be taken over incidents occurring before the deadline.

CJP says Rajasthan has also given assurances

Das also claimed that after Bihar and Assam, the CJP had received assurances that Rajasthan would not initiate legal proceedings against protesters.