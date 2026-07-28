/CWG 2026: India enter top 10 with six medals on day 5 of Glasgow games

India won six medals on Monday (Jul 27) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 to take their total medal tally to 10. India sent 123-athlete contingent to the games across 13 discipline in the scaled down version currently being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Out of 10 medals won, six have come in weightlifting or para-weightlifting. Overall, India has won two gold, five silver, and three bronze medals in five days so far.

Who won medal for India on Day 5 of CWG 2026?

Among the medal winners on day 5 of CWG 2026 are: Shamila Dhankhar (gold), Savesh Kushare, Ajaya Babu, and Gyaneshwari Yadav (all silver), and Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa Shyla (bronze).

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Bindiyarani Devi won her bronze medal in women's 58 kg weightlifitng while Gyaneshwari Yadav win her silver in 53 kg women's weightlifting. Ajaya Babu won his silver medal in men's 79 kg weightlifting as India's weightliftter and para weightlifters took the medal tally to six. The third silver medal, won by Savesh Kushare, came in men's high jump. As for gold, Sharmila Dhankar won it in para-athletics women's shotput F57 event while Shilpa Shyala won her bronze medal in the same event as well.

Where does India stand in CWG 2026 medal tally?

With 10 medals (2 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze), India currently sits on 8th place of the medal tally. Australia leads the tally as of now with 59 medals, England are second with 32 medals, Canada third with 21 medals, Nigeria is fourth with 10 medals, while hosts Scotland, and South Africa are fifth and sixth with 11 medals each.