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‘Now is the time to end the war’: Trump to host Zelensky, Netanyahu amid global conflicts

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:01 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:02 IST
‘Now is the time to end the war’: Trump to host Zelensky, Netanyahu amid global conflicts

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump will hold separate White House meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss ongoing conflicts, coinciding with Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral. 

US President Donald Trump is set to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday (July 28), with discussions expected to centre on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

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Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu will focus on the war in Iran, progress in negotiations with Lebanon and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, a White House official told CNN. The US president on Monday acknowledged that he and Netanyahu were not in complete agreement over Iran, but insisted the two allies remained closely aligned. “We have a little difference, but pretty close,” Trump told reporters.

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The meeting comes amid continued uncertainty over Washington’s approach to Iran and regional security issues following the escalation of tensions in West Asia. Trump’s talks with Zelensky will focus on the ongoing peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine, according to the White House official. “Now is the time to end the war,” the official said.

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Ahead of the meeting, Trump played down Zelensky’s claim that Russia has been sharing intelligence on US military bases with Iran. “I don’t think they’ve been doing it, certainly not at a high level,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

Also read: ‘If they had nuclear weapon, there might not be a Middle East today’: Trump’s fresh jibe at Iran

Both Netanyahu and Zelensky are also expected to attend the funeral of late US Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington on Tuesday.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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