/Iran says it is pursuing alleged US ‘war crimes’ through legal channels. What are these channels? WION Decodes

Iran says it will continue pursuing legal action over alleged United States “war crimes” committed during the recent conflict, even if the process takes more than a decade, with Tehran relying on a mix of domestic courts, international institutions and foreign judicial systems.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran had gathered extensive evidence to support its claims. According to him, authorities have compiled hundreds of documents, amounting to more than 1,400 pages of material, and submitted over 120 documents to the United Nations Security Council concerning what Tehran describes as the role played by some Persian Gulf countries during the conflict.

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Speaking on the legal strategy, Gharibabadi said Iran was prepared for a lengthy process that could take between 10 and 15 years. He added that the country would continue pursuing the matter through multiple legal avenues rather than relying on a single international forum.

What are the legal channels Iran is referring to?

According to Gharibabadi, Iran is pursuing the cases through three main routes.

The first is Iran’s domestic courts, where cases can be filed against individuals or entities accused of involvement in the alleged attacks. While judgments from Iranian courts may have limited international reach, they can serve as the basis for further legal and diplomatic efforts.

The second route involves international mechanisms, including the United Nations system. Iran has already submitted documents to the UN Security Council and could also seek action through bodies such as the International Court of Justice, provided the legal requirements and jurisdictional conditions are met.

The third avenue is foreign jurisdictions, where Iran could attempt to bring cases before courts in countries whose laws allow prosecution of certain international crimes under principles such as universal jurisdiction. Such cases would depend on the domestic laws of those countries and whether their courts accept jurisdiction.