/UCLA researchers turn to OnlyFans to raise funds. You'll be surprised to know the star of the show

A team of researchers at UCLA have opened an OnlyFans page to raise funds as the Trump administration slashed their funding, severely impacting their work. It sounds strange until you know who is actually featured on this page - marmots. The rodents are the star of the show on the UCLA OnlyFans page, which features exclusive recordings of the animal. On June 17, the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL) Marmot Project announced on Instagram that "the state of funding is so bad we are turning to OnlyFans, or as we like to call it 'OnlyMarms'."

RMBL has been studying yellow-bellied marmots (Marmota flaviventer) at a field station in Colorado since 1962. Daniel Blumstein, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UCLA, said their marmot study is the second oldest continuous study of individually marked mammals in the world. They have "65 years of data on population dynamics, social and anti-predator behaviour, and ask a lot of questions about how animals respond to a changing environment."

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But now with a lack of funding, the research into yellow-bellied marmots is at risk of hitting a dead end. "Long-term research like ours is both very valuable to understand how and why things change over time, and our project has been very productive," Blumstein told Live Science. But gathering data requires funds, and federal funding has jolted research across the country, and marmots are no exception. The team explored alternate ways to raise funds and found a saviour in OnlyFans.

OnlyFans page for marmots

The researchers have set up a page they like to call OnlyMarms on the platform. Contrary to popular belief, OnlyFans does not just host adult content. Musicians, artists and other celebrities can also use it to reach their audience. The latest addition is marmots. Blumstein said, "We’re trying this out of frustration with an extremely challenging funding environment." He says the page could help raise money for supplies and some expenses. However, federal funding is what they still need to continue with the research.