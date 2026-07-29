/69th Grammy Awards: BTS decline music submissions after Recording Academy introduces Asian Pop category

The 69th Grammy Awards will not see BTS' presence, as the K-Pop group has decided against submitting their music for entry. The announcement was made by all seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, on their individual Instagram accounts.

BTS boycotts 69th Grammy

Although the boy band did not directly explain the reason behind the big decision, it has sparked conversation across social media. The statement read, "We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year. I hope music itself can be heard and loved rather than being distinguished by region or language. Thank you to the ARMY and everyone for always being with me."

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It comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance, a new Grammy category dedicated to Asian pop acts. Many believe the boycott is because of the newly created award.

About the new category

The Recording Academy announced the new category in June and it is a part of an expansion of the Grammy Awards. It is said that the award was intended to recognise outstanding pop performances connected to Asian markets and songs that make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

Also Read: Grammys expand lineup with five new categories for the 2027 ceremony

However, the category quickly sparked backlash. Many argued that grouping K-pop, J-pop and C-pop under a regional label could unintentionally separate Asian artists from competing for the Grammys' biggest honours, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

The decision by BTS has also created a buzz because, despite multiple Grammy nominations in previous years, BTS have never won an award. The group previously earned three consecutive nominations in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, becoming the first K-pop act to receive nominations in the field.