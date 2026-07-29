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'He wants me to stay involved': Trump says Netanyahu publicised Iran intel to keep US engaged

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:29 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:29 IST
'He wants me to stay involved': Trump says Netanyahu publicised Iran intel to keep US engaged

Netanyahu meets Trump at White House Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump criticised Benjamin Netanyahu for publicly sharing intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program to keep the US engaged, while threatening military strikes on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain site if negotiations fail.

US President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is publicly sharing intelligence on Iran’s alleged efforts to rebuild its nuclear programme because he wants Washington to remain involved, while renewing threats of further US military action if Tehran refuses to strike a deal.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (July 28), Trump dismissed reports that Netanyahu had offered to brief him on intelligence related to Iran’s nuclear reconstruction, saying he did not require such updates from the Israeli leader.

Also read: 'Pickaxe Mountain did not come up': Israel denies nuclear site was discussed in Trump-Netanyahu meeting

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“I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. Questioning why the information had been made public, Trump added: “Why don’t you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?”

Trump also repeated his warning that the United States could launch further strikes on Iran if negotiations fail, specifically mentioning the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. He said the US had been closely monitoring the facility and claimed it posed no significant challenge.

Also read: Netanyahu tells Trump Israel may have 'no choice' but to strike Iran again: Report

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“We took out their nuclear sites, and we’ll have to take out Pickaxe if we don’t make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, we’ll take it out very easily,” Trump told Fox News. The US president also said Washington had been surveilling Pickaxe Mountain using “the greatest cameras in the world”, adding that “it was not a big problem”.

Trump’s remarks came hours before he was due to meet Netanyahu at 6:00 pm Israeli time, with Iran expected to feature prominently in their discussions. His comments follow renewed warnings from Washington that military action remains an option if diplomatic efforts with Tehran fail.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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