/Netanyahu tells Trump Israel may have 'no choice' but to strike Iran again: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with fresh Israeli intelligence on Iran during a closed-door meeting at the White House on Tuesday (July 28), with an Israeli official claiming the premier believes Israel may have "no choice" but to launch further strikes on the Islamic Republic.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the meeting was Netanyahu's first face-to-face discussion with Trump since the outbreak of the Iran conflict and came as both leaders sought to project a united front following months of reported disagreements over the conduct of the war.

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Citing a senior Israeli official, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu told Trump Israel may need to carry out additional military operations against Iran. "Netanyahu believes there is no choice but to attack Iran again, including targeting sites that weren't previously hit, facilities that Iran has rebuilt, and targets that could shake the stability of the regime," the official was quoted as saying.

According to the same official, Israel has shared its assessment with Washington but is not seeking to pressure the United States into taking military action. "We are in a critical period. President Trump will make a decision soon where he is heading. We are not pushing him, but also aren't burying our heads in the sand. Netanyahu presented the Israeli perspective," the official said.