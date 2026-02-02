Grammy Awards 2026: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar clinch early wins; check out full list of winners

It’s the Grammys! Music’s biggest night is finally here. Some of the best artists and musicians from 2025 from across the globe will be honoured at the Grammy Awards 2026. Hosted by comedian and television personality Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time this year, the 68th Grammy Awards is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammy nominations 2026 with nine nods. Other notable nominees include Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut- each with seven nominations tonight.
There are currently 95 award categories at the Grammys. Two new categories, Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover has been introduced this year.
Here is the full list of winners of the Grammy Awards 2026 (updating live):
Best Comedy Album
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...
WINNER: Nate Bargatze: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WINNER: Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll: “Hard Fought Hallelujah”
Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: “Amazing”
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake: “I Know a Name”
Forrest Frank: “Your Way’s Better”
Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.: “Headphones”
Best Album Cover
Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Djo: The Crux
Perfume Genius: Glory
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Wet Leg: Moisturizer
Best Country Song
Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”
Shaboozey: “Good News”
WINNER: Tyler Childers: “Bitin’ List”
Zach Top: “I Never Lie”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton: “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”
Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers: “Love Me Like You Used to Do”
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson: “Trailblazer”
WINNER: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll: “Amen”
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: Chris Stapleton: “Bad as I Used to Be”
Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Shaboozey: “Good News”
Tyler Childers: “Nose on the Grindstone”
Zach Top: “I Never Lie”
Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater: “Night Terror”
Ghost: “Lachryma”
Sleep Token: “Emergence”
Spiritbox: “Soft Spine”
WINNER: Turnstile: “Birds”
Best Rap Song
Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Glorilla: “TGIF”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B: “Outside”
WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]
Best R&B Album
Coco Jones: Why Not More?
Giveon: Beloved
Ledisi: The Crown
WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt
Teyana Taylor: Escape Room
Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”
Ledisi: “Love You Too”
WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”
SZA: “Crybaby”
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Justin Bieber: “Yukon”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Laura Veltz
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Blake Mills
WINNER: Cirkut
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Sounwave
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE
WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg: Moisturizer
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver: “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
WINNER: The Cure: “Alone”
Hayley Williams: “Parachute”
Turnstile: “Seein’ Stars”
Wet Leg: “Mangetout”
Best Rock Album
Deftones: Private Music
Haim: I Quit
Linkin Park: From Zero
WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough
Yungblud: Idols
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”
Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”
Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams: “Glum”
WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Sleep Token: “Caramel”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
Yungblud: “Zombie”
Best Dance Pop Recording
WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
PinkPantheress: “Illegal”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”
Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”
Zara Larsson: “Midnight Sun”
Best Music Film
Devo: Devo
Diane Warren: Relentless
WINNER: John Williams: Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams: Piece by Piece
Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Music Video
Clipse: “So Be It”
WINNER: Doechii: “Anxiety”
OK Go: “Love”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Sade: “Young Lion”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Elton John & Brandi Carlile “Never Too Late (From the Film Elton John: Never Too Late)”
WINNER: Huntr/x: “Golden”
Jayme Lawson: “Pale, Pale Moon”
Miles Caton: “I Lied to You”
Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Rod Wave: “Sinners”
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
WINNER: Austin Wintory: Sword of the Sea
Gordy Haab: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget, II: Helldivers 2
Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson: Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Powell: How to Train Your Dragon
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: Wicked
Kris Bowers: The Wild Robot
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson: Sinners
Theodore Shapiro: Severance: Season 2
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown
Various Artists: F1® the Album
Various Artists: KPop Demon Hunters
WINNER: Various Artists: Sinners
Various Artists: Wicked
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y Ahora Qué?
Andrés Cepeda: Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G: Tropicoqueta
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera
Rauw Alejandro: Cosa Nuestra
Best Remixed Recording
The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake: “Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)”
Huntr/x & David Guetta: “Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)”
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”
Mariah Carey & Kaytranada: “Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)”
Soul II Soul: “A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: FKA twigs: Eusexua
Fred Again..: Ten Days
PinkPantheress: Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex: F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak: "No Cap"
Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax: “Victory Lap”
Kaytranada: “Space Invader”
Skrillex: “Voltage”
WINNER: Tame Impala: “End of Summer”
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: “Defying Gravity”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Katseye: “Gabriela”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
SZA With Kendrick Lamar: “30 for 30”
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Justin Bieber: Swag
Kendrick Lamar: GNX
Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Leon Thomas: Mutt
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Best New Artist
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
Katseye
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
The Marías
Olivia Dean
Sombr
Best Pop Solo Performance
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Justin Bieber: “Daisies”
Lady Gaga: “Disease”
Lola Young: “Messy”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Swag
Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla: Glorious
JID: God Does Like Ugly
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: GNX
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Best Contemporary Country Album
Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine
Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken
Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns
Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas
Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunter