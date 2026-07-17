/BTS unveils Normal music video, offering a heartfelt glimpse beyond global fame

South Korean boy band BTS is serving their fans with surprises back-to-back! The group unveiled the intimate music video for track Normal, from their recently released album Arirang. The video features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The music video contrasts the chaos of global fame with simple, quiet and unguarded moments of everyday life.

Netizens' reaction to Normal's music video

Soon after its release, the music video of Normal began trending across social media as ARMY praised

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the clip for its comforting message and cinematic visuals. Many fans described it as a refreshing reminder that happiness can be found in everyday moments, while others applauded BTS for showcasing their personal side beyond the stage.

One user wrote, "It's giving ‘I need you’ vibes, beautiful chaos and production."

Another user wrote, "NORMAL MV is insane, I repeat, I don't know how they went from a wild party to posing like princes with little dogs…But it was the cutest thing. NORMAL MV OUT NOW. NORMAL OUT NOW. BTS IS BACK."

"BTS. NORMAL. "What looks like a bright holiday from the outside feels like chaos from the inside. For BTS, the freedom to live like ordinary people is just an illusion. Dogs are different, just like people", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the Normal music video has been helmed by Tanu Muino and produced by Ryan Tedder. The song expresses the emotional highs and lows of living a life in the spotlight. Lyrics like "Kerosene, dopamine, chemical-induced fantasy and fame...reflect how an extraordinary life has become their warped version of normal.

BTS' next stop on Arirang World Tour

The boy band's latest stop for their world tour is in Paris, France, where they will perform at Stade de France on July 17 and 18. Their next stop will be East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium on August 1.