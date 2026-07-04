South Korean boy band BTS are busy touring the world for their Arirang concert. However, the K=k-pop group's highly anticipated return to Chile has hit an unexpected hurdle months before the first show. The already sold-out show is being denied use of the stadium designated for their performance. Let's delve in to know the reason behind it.

Why is Chile's National Sports Institute is declining to use the stadium for BTS' performance?

Chile's National Sports Institute (IND) declined to authorise the use of Santiago's Estadio Nacional, citing technical and operational concerns over the planned 360-degree stage setup, as per the report of The Korea Herald. The concerts, organised by promoter DG Medios, are scheduled for Oct. 14, 16 and 17 as part of BTS’ Arirang world tour. Tickets for all three shows reportedly sold out after going on sale in April, with each concert expected to draw more than 48,000 fans.

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According to Chilean media reports, the National Sports Institute, also known as Instituto Nacional de Deportes, decided not to approve the use of the stadium’s central field after a technical and operational review raised concerns over the impact of BTS’ planned 360-degree stage setup.

In a statement to Chilean media, the institute said the decision was based “exclusively on technical and continuity criteria” related to the condition of the hybrid natural grass pitch. It said the proposed 360-degree stage would require prolonged coverage of the field, leaving insufficient recovery time before previously scheduled events, including a Chile men’s national soccer team match in November.

However, the same report suggests that recently, the Chilean Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado, the institute had offered the production team of BTS’ concerts alternative locations “within the same radius of the stadium complex to explore options that would allow the concerts to proceed without affecting the central field.

More details about whether the shows will performed in the stadium in Chile or some other alternative place

Reportedly, Sports Minister Natalia Duco said the decision does not mean the concerts will be cancelled, stressing that the venue had never been formally confirmed.

“The National Sports Institute never confirmed the dates with the official decrees that are usually issued in these cases,” said Duco on the Chilean news program “24 Horas". So far, DG Medios has not announced whether the concerts would be relocated, reformatted or rescheduled, nor had it issued detailed guidance regarding tickets already sold. Hybe told the publication, The Korea Herald, it was looking into the matter and would respond at a later time.

Previous performance of BTS in Chile