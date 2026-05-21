/BTS to make special appearance at this year's AMAs, Big Hit issues statement

South Korean boy band BTS made their comeback with the album Arirang in March this year and are currently on a world tour that spans 82 shows across 34 cities, making it the most extensive tour ever by a Korean artist. Their return to the stage after a four-year military hiatus has fans praising for the group's vulnerability, raw emotion and flawless vocals. Their agency Big Hit announced that the group will be making a special appearance at this year's American Music Awards.

Big Hit confirms BTS' appearance at AMAs 2026

Taking to their X account, agency Big Hit confirmed the news that BTS will be at the AMAs. In the Naver page, they announced BTS will be present at the awards ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 pm on May 25. This marks their first in-person participation in the AMA in five years since 2021.

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Excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, “If the boys won, it's all ARMY.” If not, it's on you, BH...that's on you there. I said it. " Another user wrote, “Excited for this... Can't wait for this. Love all of them,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, BTS has been nominated for the top category, "Artist of the Year," at this year's ceremony. They will compete against nine pop stars, including Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. Previously, BTS became the first Korean singers to win this award in 2021. Along with this, they have been nominated in a total of three categories, including "Best Male K-Pop Artist" and "Song of the Summer". The nominee for "Song of the Summer" is "Swim", the title track from their 5th studio album, "Arirang".

Past wins of BTS at AMAs

BTS has won a total of 12 American Music Awards (AMAs) across group and solo categories. Their historic victories include winning the highly coveted Artist of the Year in 2021—making them the first Asian act to achieve this—and securing the Favourite Pop Duo or Group award for a record four consecutive years.