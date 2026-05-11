/BTS’ Mexico concert draws 40,000 ARMYs outside the stadium| Watch

Ever since South Korean boy band BTS began their world tour after the release of their album Arirang, it has been making headlines, be it for their viral moments or ARMYs showcasing their love for the members in various ways. The group made waves in Mexico with their historic, sold-out, three-night tour that paralysed the whole city and generated an economic boom in the country. A clip is going viral in which thousands of ARMYs gathered outside the stadium to celebrate the boys.

Viral clip of ARMYs gathered outside sold-out concert of BTS in Mexico

With several ARMYs, a massive purple-lit festival was created outside the GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City for BTS' sold-out Arirang tour, even without tickets. The atmosphere was electric, with fans singing, dancing and trading stickers, turning the surrounding streets into a crowded celebration of the group's return.

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Many even shared it across social media platforms, showcasing the love of fans for BTS. One X user wrote, "Over 40K people who couldn't get the ticket reportedly gathered outside the stadium during BTS' sold-out concert in Mexico, supporting our boys and enjoying the concert from outside."

Another user wrote, “According to Mexican media, around 40k ARMYs who couldn’t attend Day 2 stayed outside the stadium while the 65k-capacity venue was already sold out.” That’s basically 100k ARMYs in one place. BTS is no joke; Mexico ARMYs are really on another level. BTS PAVED THE WAY."

"Whatttt??? Wdym there are more ppl outside the stadium than inside??.Mexico really loves bts!!", wrote the third user.

BTS' next stop for Arirang world tour

BTS performed for three days in Mexico City for the Arirang World Tour at Estadio GNP Seguros. The sold-out concert was held on May 7, 9 and 10. The group had arrived in Mexico on May 6, and the concerts have drawn massive crowds.