/BTS' Jin reveals his reason behind his absence from ARIRANG's credits: 'It would have been better...'

South Korean boy band BTS made their comeback with their sixth studio album, Arirang, on March 20 and followed by a world tour that began on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. Alongside, the group have also given several interviews. In one of the interactions, the member Jin revealed why his name was missing from the songwriting credits of Arirang.

What did Jin say about his name missing from songwriting credits?

In an interaction with Rolling Stone, Jin spoke about the details about the album and much more. He stated, “I haven't talked about this anywhere else, but the truth is I didn't write any of the songs. I was still on my solo tour at the time. When I arrived at the studio, there were a hundred-something songs already made. So, then I test recorded the best of them. And that took about seven to ten days. Once that was done, the whole process was over.”

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He further added, "I was worried our fans would be bored while everyone was in the military, so there I was soothing the hearts of our fans. Meanwhile, all of the songs got made. I do think it would have been better, but the other members did a beautiful job."

"If I had been greedy and pushed the whole session just so I could add my own songs, this interview would be happening months from now. Wouldn't the fans be too bored during that time? Sure, I'm a little bummed, but there's more to life than just the present; there's the future. And I believe there will always be more opportunities. So, I'm a little disappointed, but that was the choice I could make at the time."

Jin's solo music career and more

Jin has released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Jin released his first independent song, the digital track Tonight. He made his official debut as a solo artist in October 2022, with the release of the single The Astronaut.

In 2016, Jin collaborated with bandmate V on the single It's Definitely You, released as part of the Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth original soundtrack, and later received a co-nomination for Best OST at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

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