/BTS’ Arirang is out! What does it mean? Exploring the cultural connection

BTS is Back! After nearly four years, BTS has finally returned with their new album ARIRANG, released on March 20. This marks their first group release since their temporary hiatus due to mandatory military service and a focus on solo careers. Within just a day of its release, the album has already broken records, gaining millions of views and streams worldwide.

Fans across the globe, especially ARMY, are celebrating this long-awaited comeback and immersing themselves in the “ARIRANG” vibe. But beyond the music, many are curious about the meaning behind the title.

What does “Arirang” mean?

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BTS has made a comeback with the album titled ARIRANG, and the name they have chosen is a meaningful tribute to Korean culture, making their comeback not just musical, but also meaningful. The title references a traditional Korean folk song of the same name, and by choosing it, they've honoured the roots of Korean culture.

Arirang is a traditional Korean folk song that is often regarded as the unofficial anthem of Korea. With a history spanning centuries, it exists in over 3,000 variations and symbolises Korean cultural identity. The song has been sung by farmers, soldiers on field, and members of the Korean diaspora around the world.

Passed down through generations, Arirang expresses deep emotions such as love, longing, separation, and hope. BTS choosing Arirang as the title is how they have honoured the roots of the country, the place where they truly belong.

In an interview with Apple Music’s, RM said, "Choosing the keyword 'Arirang' felt natural," and continued, "Arirang is a long-standing traditional Korean song that holds longing and nostalgia within its abstract lyrics. During my military service, I reflected on the time that had passed, my longing for the fans, and the moments we shared together, and I put those feelings into the album.

ARIRANG album structure