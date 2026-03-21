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BTS The Comeback- Live: K-pop boy band returns to stage after three years, performs Butter, Body to Body and more

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 17:12 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 17:27 IST
BTS The Comeback- Live: K-pop boy band returns to stage after three years, performs Butter, Body to Body and more

BTS Arirang world tour Photograph: (X)

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BTS finally make their comeback by performing their songs from their latest album, Arirang, and other hit tracks, including Butter, Mic Drop and many more. 

BTS has officially made their full-group comeback in March 2026, releasing their fifth album, "Arirang", after completing mandatory military service. The septet finally kicked off their reunion on stage for the latest released album, with a concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, with a documentary, BTS Live: The Comeback, which is exclusively available on streaming platform Netflix.

BTS' reunion after three years at Gwanghwamun Square

The concert titled BTS Comeback Live: Arirang marks the first full group performance after a hiatus of three years, when the members had enlisted for South Korea's mandatory military service. The reunion marks the historic moment for the world's biggest boy band.

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Their performances began with a few seconds of No. 29, which is the distinctive tone of the Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok, one of South Korea's most revered national treasures, also known as the Emille Bell. Their opening act was with the track Body to Body, moving on to Butter, Mic Drop, Hooligan, 2.0, FYA, and more.

The group greeted their fans with their signature introduction in Korean and thanked fans who came in to watch the concert and the online audience who are watching through Netflix.

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The one-hour performance has been orchestrated by director Hamish Hamilton, who handles the Super Bowl halftime show and Oscars ceremony. In an earlier interview he had revealed that, "Walking through the streets, you can feel the excitement in your entire body – it's a remarkable event. According to a report by Variety, the trust BTS members placed in this production stemmed from their impression of Hamilton's direction of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LVI halftime show on February 9.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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