BTS has officially made their full-group comeback in March 2026, releasing their fifth album, "Arirang", after completing mandatory military service. The septet finally kicked off their reunion on stage for the latest released album, with a concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, with a documentary, BTS Live: The Comeback, which is exclusively available on streaming platform Netflix.

BTS' reunion after three years at Gwanghwamun Square

The concert titled BTS Comeback Live: Arirang marks the first full group performance after a hiatus of three years, when the members had enlisted for South Korea's mandatory military service. The reunion marks the historic moment for the world's biggest boy band.

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Their performances began with a few seconds of No. 29, which is the distinctive tone of the Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok, one of South Korea's most revered national treasures, also known as the Emille Bell. Their opening act was with the track Body to Body, moving on to Butter, Mic Drop, Hooligan, 2.0, FYA, and more.

The group greeted their fans with their signature introduction in Korean and thanked fans who came in to watch the concert and the online audience who are watching through Netflix.