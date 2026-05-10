BTS Tour impact rivals Taylor Swift as global fan economy surges



South Korean boy band BTS' return after a hiatus of three years has become a discussion on global platforms. The group are driving a massive global economic boom this year with their comeback tour and activities projected to generate money way beyond. Following their military service, their's group's 82-show world tour has created an economic impact surpassing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

How much has so far BTS generated with their ongoing world tour?

BTS' world tour Arirang is expected to generate total revenue of about $1.8 billion (about 2.7 trillion won), as per the report of Reuters. The same report suggests that a figure comparable to Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour and Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. In particular, when compared with Taylor Swift's one-year concert revenue of $1.04 billion (about 1.5 trillion won) released by U.S. concert trade publication Pollstar in 2023, analysts say BTS's tour shows comparable audience density and revenue scale.

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In addition, when compared to Taylor Swift’s annual concert sales of 1.04 billion dollars (about 1.5 trillion Korean won) announced by the U.S. concert industry media Pollstar in 2023, analysis suggests that BTS’s tour has a comparable audience density and sales scale.