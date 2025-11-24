/Was BTS leader RM joking serious about disbandment of group or joking? Here's the truth

K-pop boy group BTS is one of the bands whose success story is an inspiration for many rookies in the South Korean showbiz industry. Being part of several popular tracks, controversies, and many more, BTS has seen it all. Recently, members RM and Jimin joined a Weverse livestream, but their statement on disbandment sparked discussion on social media. Let's delve into knowing what exactly he says.

What statement did RM make on the livestream?

BTS's RM and Jimin took on an interaction with fans on November 21, during a post-practice livestream session. The broadcast was showcased as the group is prepping for their group album post the completion of members' military service.

However, their livestreaming became the subject of amusement when the duo noticed they had only a single viewer. Jimin says this: "Only 1 person joined. The network doesn't really work here, but there's really just 1 viewer."

RM adds in and says, "Let's call it quits on our tea. Time to disband?" Jimin quickly replies, "What do you mean, time to disband?" before breaking into laughter. RM then says, "Because there's no one to watch us now."

All about BTS

BTS is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, who co-write or co-produce much of their material. BTS stands for the Korean phrase Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates literally to 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts.

BTS debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first Korean- and Japanese-language studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up, respectively, in 2014.