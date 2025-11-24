/D4vd case: Major development as key piece found in connection to singer

Ever since the body of Celeste Rivas was found in a highly decomposed state in singer D4vd's Tesla, the news has grabbed global attention. As days pass by, several key details have been unravelled, which have shocked many. In a major development, a key piece has been found by the authorities, raising suspicion towards D4vd. Let's delve into to know more details.

What is the key piece of D4vd that the authorities have found?

According to a report by TMZ, singer D4vd, who has been identified as a suspect by the cops, had a freezer, which is large enough to store a body. Reportedly, this comes in after a relevant fact had been established that the body had been apparently frozen for months.

Reportedly, D4vd's rental home was taken a few years ago, and the kitchen had a KitchenAid refrigerator, which has a height of around 74 inches, a width of 14 inches, and a depth of 27 inches. The temperature can get as low as 8 degrees.

How was Celeste Rivas' body found?

Earlier, TMZ had reported that the LA County Medical Examiner revealed that they wouldn't be able to establish the exact cause of death.

As per the sources, the medical examiner received the body, which was in a very bad state, with the body being decapitated, while the torso was intact, and limbs had been removed and cut into multiple pieces. Earlier, it was reported that even before the identification of the body, Celeste was in such a bad shape that initially, investigators were unable to determine whether it was a male or a female.

According to a report by TMZ, LAPD homicide detectives have identified a second suspect and say it could be someone involved before, during, and after her death. Reportedly, in the 2 Angry Men podcast,

