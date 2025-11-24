/Jennifer Lopez sets the stage on fire in Udaipur at billionaire wedding; watch

American singer-actress Jeniffer Lopez set the stage on fire as she performed her popular hits on Sunday night at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s big, fat Indian wedding in Udaipur. Lopez arrived in India on November 22 to attend the high-profile wedding, which has been widely covered on social media over the past few days. On Sunday night, Lopez took to the stage to perform her hit tracks, making the night memorable for the guests.

Videos from Jennifer’s performance at the Udaipur wedding quickly surfaced on the internet on Sunday night, where the singer delivered an electrifying performance, turning the wedding into a full-blown concert. Lopez performed to hits like Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and more. The singer wore bold cutout dresses and bodysuits for her stage performance. She wore a black bodysuit and jacket, and then a shimmery golden bodysuit with matching knee-high boots.

While fans were delighted to see Jennifer perform live, many internet users also questioned if her choice of clothing was appropriate for the occasion.

One user wrote on Instagram, “Can’t believe she is 56.” Another wrote, “JLo giving body goals.” A third commented, “Spectacular! How amazing she looks at her age.” Another internet user wrote, “She needs to work on her outfit choice.” One more added, “Not the perfect dress code for this culture.”

Jennifer Lopez wore a Manish Malhotra saree

The singer-actress, however, wore a beautiful, dazzling pink saree for the wedding. JLo’s completed her look statement jewellery. Her entire look was designed by Manish Malhotra.

The singer was seen leaving for the airport on Sunday night, soon after her performance. The singer and actor waved at the paparazzi as she bid goodbye after an electrifying performance at the Udaipur wedding.

About the Udaipur wedding

Indian-American Pharma billionaire Rama Raju Mantena threw a spectacular wedding ceremony for his daughter Netra. The wedding was a grand affair spread across three days. It began with a sangeet ceremony on 21 November, where Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and others delivered electrifying performances. The mehendi ceremony saw Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi setting the dance floor alight, and on the wedding day, Jennifer Lopez entertained the guests with her hit tracks.