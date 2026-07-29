/See You at Work Tomorrow finale: Seo In Guk-Park Ji Hyun's office romance delivers sweetest farewell

South Korean drama See You at Work Tomorrow, starring Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun as the lead couple, finally clocked out with 12 episodes. The workplace romance, a blend of politics, personal growth and slow-burn love, concluded with an emotionally grounded finale prioritising healing over melodrama, offering viewers a hopeful end to its central love story while staying true to the show's everyday charm.

What happened in the final episodes of See You at Work Tomorrow?

Episode 11 of the South Korean show covered the public exposure of Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoo's office romance, and soon the workplace backlash followed. Their relationship stands the test of time when they begin to face the trouble of working in the office. Co-workers begin to talk behind their backs, with some unfairly questioning if Ji Yoon's recent success and hard work were only because of her romance with Si Woo.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Si Woo stands up for Ji Yoon, publicly defending her integrity by stating that any blame belongs to him and offering to take the punishment. He also tells her it is completely fine to feel angry about the unfair gossip. However, Si Woo realises that trying to fight rumours in the coporate environment isn't fixing the core issue. Si Woo decides that the toxic spotlight around him is hurting Ji Yoon more than helping, Si Woo makes a grave choice and tells Ji Yoon that he intends to leave the company.

In episode 12, Kang Si Woo resigns and bids his goodbye to his co-workers despite the president trying to make him stay. At home, he takes time to rest and figure out what he truly wants to do next with his life. The office welcomes a mysterious new worker, creating curiosity among the staff.

After Si Woo's exit from the office, Ji Yoon sheds emotional tears at the office as she adjusts to the shifting dynamics. The final farewell turns the phrase See you at Work Tomorrow into a new beginning for their life and happiness outside the corporate grind.

What works?

Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun's chemistry remains the drama's greatest strength. Their relationship develops naturally, making the emotional payoff feel earned rather than forced. Balanced storytelling ensures romance never completely overshadows the themes of self-growth and career development. In addition, a relatable workplace setting gives the series a grounded identity. Instead of relying on exaggerated office politics, it focuses on burnout, career uncertainty and learning to enjoy work again.

What does not work?

Some supporting characters deserved stronger conclusions, as their journeys receive considerably less attention than the leads. While the workplace conflicts lose momentum in the final stretch, with romance taking centre stage. Overall, the finale feels slightly rushed, particularly when wrapping up secondary character arcs.

Final verdict