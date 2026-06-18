/Business Proposal to Crash Landing on You: These k-drama couples who deserve their own spin-offs

From Goblin to Business Proposal to Queen of Tears, the second-lead couples in the k-drama shows are still the popular ones and love their on-screen chemistry. Here are a few of the scene-stealer couples, who could have a spin-off of their shows.
The majority of the South Korean dramas which have been released in recent times have left a lasting impression on netizens, wishing one day they would have a spin-off only featuring them. The second lead couples often steal the spotlight, basically captivating viewers with their intense chemistry more than the lead couple, becoming fan favourites. Here are a few of the second lead couples of k-dramas who overshadowed the main lead couple.
In the Queen of Tears, Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin played the roles of Hong Soo Cheol and Cheon Da Hye. One of the fan-favourite couples, the emotional arc with Soo Cheol's growth from being a chaebol heir to a selfless, protective husband and father struck a chord with fans. Beginning with a deceptive angle to sweetness in the relationship was an emotionally invested scene and deeply compelling.
The second lead couple in Goblin is still one of the most-loved couples. The iconic couple was played by Lee Dong Wook (Grim Reaper aka Wang Yeo) and Yoo In Na (Sunny aka Kim Sun). In the past life, Grim Reaper played the manipulated King Wang Yeo, and Sunny was his Queen, Kim Sun. Their story ended in tragedy after the king's jealousy led to the execution of the queen and everyone she loved, including her brother (the goblin). While in the modern world, the king is now the Grim Reaper, who has lost his memories, while the queen is incarnated as Sunny. Their intense scenes blended with chaos made everyone fall in love with the on-screen couple.
The hit South Korean show Business Proposal is still loved and one of the top-watched series. The second lead couple was played by Cha Sung Hoo and Jin Young Seo, as Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah. The duo on-screen fell in love while meeting at a convenience store. While Cha Sung Hoo remains professional, Seol In Ah confesses first, leading to an emotional and adorable union.
In Crash Landing on You, the second lead couple did not get their happy ending; hopefully, they get their own show or a spin-off showing their love story. In the show, Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye, who played the roles of Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun, began as a convenient business and romantic arrangement, as they were both initially meant to marry the main leads. However, they end up crossing paths several times; they slowly fall in love. Their love story comes to an end when Seung Jun risks his life in a shootout to save Seo Dan.
In one of the iconic shows, Descendants of the Sun, the beloved second lead couple, Seo Dae Young and Yoon Myung Joo, are played by Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won. The on-screen couple are both posted in the army, in which Seo Dae Young is a sergeant major, while Yoon Myung Joo is an army surgeon. Their romance is deeply emotional and tragic but ends with a happy reunion.
In the fantasy period k-drama, Kim Bum and Woo Hyun Jin played the roles of Lee Rang (a half-gumiho and half-human) and Jang Yeo Hee (a mermaid and singer). Their relationship and bond evolve from a chaotic encounter into a sweet and protective romance.
In King the Land, the second lead couple focused on the lives of Oh Pyeong Hwa and Lee Ro Woon, played by Go Won Hee and Kim Jae Won. The on-screen couple were two supportive colleagues who worked as flight attendants. Basically, the main highlight of their bond is when Ro Woon constantly looks out for Pyeong Hwa and defends her against office gossip. Ultimately, it leads to melting Pyeong Hwa's heart, ending it with a sweet romantic union.