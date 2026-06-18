/Business Proposal to Crash Landing on You: These k-drama couples who deserve their own spin-offs

The second lead couple in Goblin is still one of the most-loved couples. The iconic couple was played by Lee Dong Wook (Grim Reaper aka Wang Yeo) and Yoo In Na (Sunny aka Kim Sun). In the past life, Grim Reaper played the manipulated King Wang Yeo, and Sunny was his Queen, Kim Sun. Their story ended in tragedy after the king's jealousy led to the execution of the queen and everyone she loved, including her brother (the goblin). While in the modern world, the king is now the Grim Reaper, who has lost his memories, while the queen is incarnated as Sunny. Their intense scenes blended with chaos made everyone fall in love with the on-screen couple.