/See You at Work Tomorrow ep (5-6) review: Jealousy to confession! Kang Si Woo-Cha Ji Yoon's office romance finally begins

Slow-burn romance in the office setting is basically all about intense workplace proximity, lingering glances and deeply satisfying emotional moments. But what if a couple's bond is built beyond their workplace? South Korean drama See You at Work Tomorrow, starring Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun in lead roles, released two episodes, 5 and 6, showcasing the much-awaited moments and many twists in the plotline. With jealousy to confession, Cha Ji Yoon's and Kang Si Woo's romance finally takes off, making it quietly compelling and something genuinely special.

What happens in episodes 5 & 6 of See You at Work Tomorrow?

Episode 5 begins with Cha Ji Yoon fetching drinks for herself and Kang Si Woo when she spots him in

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conversation with his ex-wife Cho Su Jin. However, at this moment, Ji Yoon realises that she had already started liking him and cannot understand how it happened. Confused and unsettled, she asks her colleagues a seemingly casual question — can exes truly stay just friends? When one colleague suggests they may still harbour feelings for each other, Ji Yoon cannot stop thinking about Si-woo and what his ex-wife means to him.

To put distance between herself and her confusing feelings for Kang Si Woo, Ji Yoon agrees to join a group blind date, something she had initially turned down. Ji Yoon soon becomes overwhelmed with her thoughts and feelings for Kang Si Woo, leading to her making a significant decision, ie, requesting a transfer out of Si Woo's team. However, Si Woo, in his personal agenda, not wanting to let her go, makes an offer that he promote her to assistant manager. Later, Ji Yoon confronts Si Woo on the rooftop and finally confesses to him her feelings.

In episode 6, Si Woo's ex-wife plays a critical role as an unexpected ally after she tells him that he and Ji Yoon shouldn't go around in circles about their feelings; rather, they should be honest with each other. After Cha Ji Yoon learns that Si Woo will be leaving for the US, she begins to rethink her confession, creating a central emotional tension. She finally asks Kang Si Woo if he can stay in Korea instead of returning to the United States. It is a vulnerable, completely honest request. She is not asking as a colleague. She is asking as someone who has feelings for him. Si Woo confesses he will be staying in a simple, straight answer without any dramatic events.

What works?

See You at Work Tomorrow's latest episodes released by the makers lived up to the trope of slow burn and how office romance begins. Right from episode 1 to episode 4, it built the foundation with patience and the bond of Kang Si Woo-Cha Ji Yoon. Episodes 5 and 6 laid the foundation with confession and the beginning of their relationship. One of the realistic scenes felt like Cha Ji Yoon's own professionalism and self-awareness. She knows her feelings are complicating her work, and she tries to do the sensible thing. That she ultimately cannot walk away is not weakness. It is humanity.

On the other hand, instead of reacting impulsively, Kang Si Woo observes Cha Ji Yoon's behaviour towards him, figures it out and solves it. He does not overplay the moment. While the office colleagues provide genuine comic relief without ever feeling like they exist purely for comedy. The budding relationship between the second leads is one of the biggest highlights of Episodes 5 and 6, offering a refreshing and emotionally grounded romance. While the main couple's confession takes centre stage, the second-lead couple quietly steals hearts with the gradual build-up of their romance.

What does not work?

The revelation of Kang Si Woo leaving for the US was abrupt. It was more like a plot device introduced

specifically to give Ji-yoon a reason to ask him to stay. The going-to-US plot was not shown in the beginning or before Cha Ji Yoon decided to join his task force for a project, which also creates a bad relationship with her previous manager. Episode 5 spends considerable time in Ji Yoon's internal confusion before the plot really moves, which is emotionally accurate but occasionally slow.

Final verdict