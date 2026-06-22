/The Rise, fall and rebuild: Ji Soo's journey from Korean stardom to Philippines television

Actor Ji Soo was once known as the beloved "second lead" of several popular K-dramas. He first gained widespread recognition through the 2015 drama Angry Mom, and his popularity continued to soar thanks to his intense performances, distinctive deep voice, and memorable roles in hit series such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. With a growing international fanbase and a promising career ahead, Ji Soo seemed destined for greater success. However, his journey took an unexpected turn. What led to his disappearance from South Korean television? And how did the actor find a new beginning in the Philippines? Here's a closer look at Ji Soo's rise, fall, and attempt at rebuilding his career.

Ji Soo's debut and rise in South Korean showbiz industry

Before entering showbiz industry, Ji Soo was a judo athlete and competed at national level before

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giving up due to injuries, as per the reports. He trained as an actor at the agency JYP Entertainment in 2012. He made his debut in acting on stage in 2009 and has starred in several short films, including a leading role in the Korean-Filipino independent film Seoul Mates.

He rose to fame after playing the role of Go Bok Dong, a troubled, rebellious high school student involved in a dark conspiracy in the 2015 school drama Angry Mom. He has also been part of several other popular shows, in which he played the second lead, who had to give up on the female lead. They are Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Doctors (2016) and Cheer Up/Sassy Go Go (2015).

In addition, he next starred in crime drama Bad Guys 2. Followed by Ji Soo being cast in JTBC's drama special Ping Pong Ball in 2018 and Netflix's youth romance drama My First First Love as well. In 2020,

Ji Soo signed a contract with KeyEast.

What was the controversy of Ji Soo all about?

The whole controversy blew up when a girl anonymously uploaded a post on an online community titled ‘Actor Ji Soo is a school violence perpetrator’ on March 2, 2021. The former classmate opened up about the actor’s violent and bullying behaviour in school, which made him and many others suffer through traumatic experiences. While he admitted to some of the bullying and stepped down from his lead role in the k-drama River Where the Moon Rises, he denied the more severe sexual assault claims.

Ji Soo issued a handwritten apology admitting to past misconduct and took an indefinite hiatus from the Korean entertainment industry, later enlisting in the mandatory military service. “After Jisoo was accused of being involved in bullying, he immediately uploaded a handwritten apology on his social media account and personally apologised to the victims whom he could contact,” his lawyer Kim Jung-oh from the law firm Shin and Kim said in a statement.

“But there were some completely false accusations, in particular related to sexual violence, which have been spreading online. Because my client has spent time silently repenting, [the public] seems to regard everything as true,” he explained.

His mid-series departure from River Where the Moon Rises forced the production company, Victory Contents, to reshoot episodes with a replacement actor. Following a lawsuit, a Seoul court ruled that his former agency, KeyEast, had to pay approximately $1 million in damages for the production losses. For the unversed, in the River Where the Moon Rises, Ji Soo was supposed to play the lead role of On Dal. Due to controversy, he was completely replaced by actor Na In Woo from episode 9.

Rebuilding a career in Philippines

After the controversy, Ji Soo has been residing and working in the Philippines since late 2023. After stepping away from the South Korean entertainment industry, he signed with GMA Network's talent agency Sparkle, and since then has been actively acting in Philippine television and film.

He guest starred in the action-drama Black Rider, which premiered on November 6, 2023, on the network's Telebabad lineup. The series concluded on July 26, 2024, with a total of 188 episodes. The series is currently streaming online on YouTube. He also played a recurring role in the medical drama Abot-Kamay na Pangarap.

Ji Soo was recently seen in another action series titled Never Say Die, starring alongside Jillian Ward and David Licauco. It premiered on February 2, 2026, and concluded on May 22, 2026, with 78 episodes. The show is streaming on YouTube. Apart from series, Ji Soo has also been part of reality shows including Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, which is the third celebrity season and the eighteenth overall season of the Philippine reality show Pinoy Big Brother.

Will Ji Soo be able to return to the South Korean showbiz industry?