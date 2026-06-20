/My Royal Nemesis finale episode: Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri's unforgettable love story comes full circle

The makers unveiled the final episode of hit South Korean show My Royal Nemesis. The fantasy romance show starring Heo Nam Jum and Lim Ji Yeon in lead roles has garnered much attention and love for their performance and on-screen chemistry. The love story of Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri coming to an end with a final plot twist. But what is the twist which draws back to episode one? Let's delve in to know in detail.

What happened in episode 14 of My Royal Nemesis?

Episode 13 picked up pieces in which Kang Dan Shim found herself back in Joseon era to save Cha Se

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Gye in the modern world. In episode 14, to save Cha Se Gye, Shin Seo Ri travelling back to history was a must, and saving the prince was more important. After waking up, Cha Se Gye, and his secretary join forces to stop Choi Mun Do's resort scheme and take back what was his.

Moreover, the episode also gave another major revelation: Kang Dan Shim is actually Shin Seo Ri, and she had regained memories and realised that they belong to the real person and that she has always genuinely belonged in her current body. In Joseon, Dan Shim and Yi Hun face their final confrontation and flee together, protecting each other; the star-crossed lovers of three centuries ago are finally given the chance to choose each other properly.

The scene shifts to Shin Seo Ri being found unconscious and brought to hospital; however, she is in a coma. In the modern world, the corporate battle reaches its conclusion. Several close to Choi Mun Do reveal all the evil schemes and plans he had done so far. Cha Se Gye finally dismantles his resort plans. While Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri found their way back to each other, the other scene showed in the Joseon era, Dan Shim and Yi Hyun lived as normal citizens, however, disguised so as not to be caught by the king's officials.

The final scene ends with everyone finding their happiness, Choi Mun Do sent to jail, and Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri walking on the beach, completely at home in the life and the body and the love that was always meant to be hers.

What works?

The chemistry shown between Heo Nam Jun and Lim Ji Yeon as characters of Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri is the greatest asset of the show, and, like the rest of the episodes, it was intense and natural. Be it their bickering or their emotional moments, their scenes felt real and definitely struck a chord.

Both Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun lived the roles as Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri, and the finale episode itself felt worth the time to be invested. In addition, the couple switching back and forth with their accents and dialects in the Joseon era and modern world was the cherry on top of their performance.

What doesn't work?

Overall My Royal Nemesis did a perfectly good job at showcasing the plotline. However, nearing the end of the episode, not much was shown about the supporting cast of the show. For example, they could have shown more about the bond between Yoon Ji Hyo and Shin Seo Ri and the bond between Cha Se Gye and his grandfather.

Moreover, the soul swap mystery was a bit rushed and could have been shown more. How Shin Seo Ri and Kang Dan Shim survived and how they knew they had been swapped. The ending feels rushed with bits and pieces; for example, when did Shin Seo Ri gain consciousness and even reach Cha Se Gye on the streets? Several scenes from episode 11 felt compressed in a way that left questions unanswered.

Final verdict

My Royal Nemesis begins beautifully with two imperfect individuals on a journey to become lovers but becomes messy towards the end. But, at the same time, they also fulfilled the fans' wish of them having a happily ever after.