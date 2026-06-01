/My Royal Nemesis: Scenes of child actor's role removed from South Korean drama- Here's why

South Korean drama My Royal Nemesis has been creating lot of buzz ever since it premiered in May on streaming platform Netflix. Be it their chaotic romance with blend of historical past, the series has sparked discussion across social media platforms for the performance of the cast. Amid this, a report has surfaced that few scenes of a child actor has been cut. Let's delve into know the reason behind it.

Why have the scenes of the child actor from My Royal Nemesis been removed?

The child actor Lee Seo Jung shared on social media that her daughter had appeared as the child version of Mo Tae Hee (played by Chae Seo An), the matchmaker of Cha Se Gye (played by Heo Nam Jun) in My Royal Nemesis, but her scene was cut.

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She stated, "After being selected as the first pick for the role of young Tae-hee, we prepared with excitement and filmed ‘My Royal Nemesis'", adding, “Unfortunately, due to production volume overflow, Seo-jung’s scenes were ultimately edited out and could not be aired. Though we are disappointed, we learnt another lesson through this experience. Results may not always match the effort put in, but the time and experience of challenging oneself will surely accumulate within Seo Jung."

"After being cast, she practiced nine lines of dialogue for a long time, stood on set, acted in front of the camera, and gained on-site experience with wonderful staff and senior actors, creating irreplaceable memories that no one can edit", Lee Seo Jung's mother said.

All about My Royal Nemesis

Directed by Han Tae Seop, My Royal Nemesis stars Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Seung Jo, it tells the story of a legendary villain from the Joseon era who is reincarnated in the body of a struggling modern actress and clashes with a cold, calculating chaebol heir, igniting an intense love-hate romance that transcends centuries.