/Playful Kiss to Love Next Door: 7 popular k-dramas featuring Jung So-min

Jung So-min's ability to portray both comedic and emotional aspects in her acting is what made it more compelling. Let's check out the K-dramas she has featured in.
It tells the story of a young girl, Oh Ha-Ni, who confesses her love for her popular classmate, Baek Seung-Jo, but he rejects her. However, she does not give up and continues to pursue the man of her dreams.
It tells the story of a psychiatrist who is passionate about helping his patients and does everything he can to help them heal their emotional wounds and find happiness.
The mystery show tells the story of a detective who gets assigned to a murder case, and he becomes obsessed with finding the truth. Things turn complicated when his sister falls in love with a man who is somehow involved with the murder.
Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family who wants her help to change his destiny.
The romantic-comedy thriller tells the story of a woman attempting to reboot her life, returning to Korea, and becomes entangled with her childhood friend, with whom she shares a complicated history.
It tells the story of Se-hee, an overly practical man, who decides to marry Ji-ho, an aspiring writer with a sweet temperament, just so that he can keep her as his tenant without inviting societal ire.
The sitcom is based on Korea's longest-running webtoon series, following the daily lives of a cartoonist, his girlfriend, and his weird family.