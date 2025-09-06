LOGIN
  • /Playful Kiss to Love Next Door: 7 popular k-dramas featuring Jung So-min

Playful Kiss to Love Next Door: 7 popular k-dramas featuring Jung So-min

Published: Sep 06, 2025, 17:01 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 17:01 IST

Jung So-min's ability to portray both comedic and emotional aspects in her acting is what made it more compelling. Let's check out the K-dramas she has featured in.

Popular k-dramas of Jung So-min
Popular k-dramas of Jung So-min

South Korean actress Jung So-min garnered recognition after her breakout role in Playful Kiss. She then went on to play several roles that include Alchemy of Souls, Sound of my Heart, and Love Next Door, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the K-dramas she has been part of.

Playful Kiss
Playful Kiss

It tells the story of a young girl, Oh Ha-Ni, who confesses her love for her popular classmate, Baek Seung-Jo, but he rejects her. However, she does not give up and continues to pursue the man of her dreams.

Soul Mechanic
Soul Mechanic

It tells the story of a psychiatrist who is passionate about helping his patients and does everything he can to help them heal their emotional wounds and find happiness.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

The mystery show tells the story of a detective who gets assigned to a murder case, and he becomes obsessed with finding the truth. Things turn complicated when his sister falls in love with a man who is somehow involved with the murder.

Alchemy of Souls
Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family who wants her help to change his destiny.

Love Next Door
Love Next Door

The romantic-comedy thriller tells the story of a woman attempting to reboot her life, returning to Korea, and becomes entangled with her childhood friend, with whom she shares a complicated history.

Because This Is My First Life
Because This Is My First Life

It tells the story of Se-hee, an overly practical man, who decides to marry Ji-ho, an aspiring writer with a sweet temperament, just so that he can keep her as his tenant without inviting societal ire.

The Sound of Your Heart
The Sound of Your Heart

The sitcom is based on Korea's longest-running webtoon series, following the daily lives of a cartoonist, his girlfriend, and his weird family.

