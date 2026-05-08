/'That's a whole different person': Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won's latest appearance sparks concern

South Korean actress Kim Ji Won best known for her roles in shows including Arthdal Chronicles, Fight For My Way, Descendants of the Sun and Queen of Tears, among others, is grabbing headlines for her latest appearance in an online show. Her appearance has almost made her unrecognisable to the viewers.

Kim Ji Won's appearance sparks concern amongst netizens

A clip was posted on the official YouTube channel of Elle Korea which has been titled, “You're this pretty and you're not even going to watch?” Please check out Princess Ji Won's taste interview," she greeted the viewers by saying, "It's been a while and nice to see you." In the clip, the actress was asked about her routine for staying mentally balanced.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She stated, "Even if I close my eyes for a moment on set or lie down at home in my favourite space and look at the ceiling. It seems to give me a sense of calm." She also spoke about her playlist she enjoys in daily life, saying, "I'm a huge fan of Younha, so I've been listening hard to a song called 'Sea Child'. The lyrics are really good, and when I feel a little sluggish in the morning and want to be lazy, this is a song that gives me the strength to say, 'Let's do our best today too.'

However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed a drastic change in the actress' appearance, with many saying she is looking different. A snip from the clip was being circulated on Reddit, and one user wrote, "This is exactly the same for me! Literally looks like a different person." Another user wrote, "OMG, I did not recognise her at all." “Yikes I just watched that. I don't normally speak on looks, and I don't care about plastic surgery, but she looks like a different person. Hopefully it's filters,” wrote the third Reddit user.

About Kim Ji Won

Born in Geumcheon, Seoul, Kim Ji Won is the youngest of two children and has an older sister who is two years her senior. In 2007, Kim was scouted on the street and signed with Lion Media, where she trained for three years in singing, dancing, and acting. She was initially scheduled to debut as a singer under the stage name "JessicaK" but ultimately chose to pursue acting.

Kim made her acting debut in the romance omnibus film Romantic Heaven. She gained broader attention after appearing in the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short-Legged. She later appeared in the musical drama What's Up.