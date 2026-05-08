/Vidya Balan reminisces about early rejections and working with Irrfan Khan as their film The Last Tenant releases online

Vidya Balan and Irrfan Khan’s old film The Last Tenant has finally got a digital release, two decades after it was made. On Thursday, Vidya took to Instagram to pen a note on the film and talked about working the late Irrfan Khan.
Vidya watched the film a night before and could not resist revisiting the memories she created with Irrfan over two decades ago. Vidya also reflected on a difficult phase in her early career, a time marked by setbacks, shelved projects, and repeated replacements from films.
"Watched The Last Tenant for the first time last night, since I shot for it 25 years ago. I shot for it, and then, for some reason, it didn't see the light of day. This happened at a time when nothing I touched seemed to materialise. My first Malayalam film, Chakram, was shelved, following which I was replaced in almost a dozen films over a period of three years. To cut a long story short, like all the other things that didn't work out at the time, I wanted to forget about it... so I did. I diligently shoved it under the carpet... until last week, when I received a text from director Sarthak Dasgupta informing me of its release on YouTube," she shared.
Also read: Vidya Balan turns a year older: From Kahani to Sherni- Watch her 10 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms
The actress also recalled calling her sister when she learnt that she would be sharing screen space with Irrfan.
"And then one vague memory popped up. I remembered calling my sister, @priyabalanecs, excitedly from the set to tell her that I was shooting with Irrfan Khan from Banegi Apni Baat. I thought he was the most natural actor then, and I felt the same way last night... never a false note or tone. And since Irrfan's passing, I have rued the fact that a couple of films that would've had us play opposite each other didn't materialise, for some reason or the other. But now I at least have The Last Tenant," she penned.
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The Last Tenant directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and was completed before Vidya made her debut in Parineeta. The film has been released on YouTube as a tribute to Irrfan Khan.