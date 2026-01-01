/Vidya Balan turns a year older: From Kahani to Sherni- Watch her 10 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Vidya Balan is one of the most respected and talented actresses in Indian cinema. The actress made her mark while breaking stereotypes by portraying strong, challenging and bold roles. From The Dirty Picture to delivering powerful performances in films like Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu. Balan consistently focuses on women-centric stories, social themes, and realistic characters, making her a diva nationwide. Take a look at the best of her movies available on OTT platforms.