Vidya Balan turns a year older: From Kahani to Sherni- Watch her 10 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Jan 01, 2026, 13:47 IST

Vidya Balan turns 47 on Jan 1, 2026. The actress has portrayed herself in the most bold and strongest roles, making a legacy for herself. From the suspenseful Kahaani to the emotional Parineeta, or The Dirty Picture, her performances have left a lasting impact. 

Happy Birthday Vidya Balan!
(Photograph: X)

Happy Birthday Vidya Balan!

Vidya Balan is one of the most respected and talented actresses in Indian cinema. The actress made her mark while breaking stereotypes by portraying strong, challenging and bold roles. From The Dirty Picture to delivering powerful performances in films like Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu. Balan consistently focuses on women-centric stories, social themes, and realistic characters, making her a diva nationwide. Take a look at the best of her movies available on OTT platforms.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa
(Photograph: X)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Where to watch: Netflix

In the horror comedy, Vidya Balan plays Avni S Chaturvedi. When she and her NRI husband decide to stay in their ancestral home, some paranormal activities started to begin, which creates tension in the family. Siddharth then asks for the help of his friend, Dr Aditya Shrivastav (Akshay Kumar), to solve the mystery.

Te3n
(Photograph: X)

Te3n

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and SonyLiv

In the thriller mystery, Vidya Balan plays Sarita Sarkar. The story follows John Biswas (Amitabh Bachchan), a 70-year-old man, who seeks help from a priest and a police officer to solve his quest to find the ruthless people who kidnapped and killed his granddaughter.

Sherni
(Photograph: X)

Sherni

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the critically acclaimed movie, Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan), an upstanding but overlooked female forest officer in India, faces difficulties in a male-dominated department. She tries to manage a human-wildlife conflict involving a man-eating tigress (T12) near a village.

Parineeta
(Photograph: X)

Parineeta

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The emotional movie revolves around Lalita (Vidya Balan) and Shekhar Rai (Saif Ali Khan), who are childhood lovers and had planned to get married to each other. But misunderstandings start when Shekhar becomes jealous and suspicious, which leads them to part ways.

No One Killed Jessica
(Photograph: X)

No One Killed Jessica

Where to watch: YouTube

Raj Kumar Gupta's crime thriller stars Vidya Balan as Sabrina Lal, who teams up with Meera, played by Rani Mukherjee, an investigative journalist. Together, they seek justice for Sabrina's sister, Jessica, who was murdered by the son of a powerful politician.

Kahaani
(Photograph: X)

Kahaani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In a mysterious and gripping movie, Balan plays Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata from London in search for her missing husband, Arnab, played by Indraneil Sengupta. A shocking twist reveals that she wasn't looking for her husband but plotting events to find the killer.

The Dirty Picture
(Photograph: X)

The Dirty Picture

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

A dramatic romance movie focuses on Reshma (Vidya Balan), who leaves her village with a desire to become a film star in Chennai. As she became an overnight sensation, she rose to fame and also came to be known as Silk.

Tumhari Sulu
(Photograph: X)

Tumhari Sulu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In a heartwarming family film, Vidya Balan plays Sulochana (Sulu), a middle-class Mumbai housewife who dreams of working despite her incomplete studies. Things change when she wins a contest and auditions for a sensuous late-night radio jockey (RJ) at a radio station.

Heyy Babyy
(Photograph: X)

Heyy Babyy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan plays Isha in the comedy drama, which follows three compulsive womanisers, Aarush Mehra (Akshay Kumar), Ali (Fardeen Khan) and Teddy (Riteish Deshmukh). They find a baby at their doorstep, which shifts their chill and relaxed life into chaos and problems.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai
(Photograph: X)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan plays Jhanvi, the love interest of Munna, played by Sanjay Dutt. The story revolves around Munna, who is on a path to be a true Gandhian. He took a pledge to solve every tension that arises in his life with the help of Mahatma Gandhi Ji's principles.

