/8 Popular k-dramas featuring Kim Ji-won: Descendants of the Sun, Queen of Tears and more

South Korean actress Kim Ji-won has made a prominent contribution to the entertainment industry and proved to be one of the Hallyu figures. Let's check out a few of the popular shows she has been part of.
The Heirs is about a young couple, belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds, who must navigate through various societal restrictions and fight against the norms held up by the chaebol families.
It tells the story of a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. However, their relationship is short-lived as their professions keep them apart.
The show is about three siblings who seek fulfilment and freedom from the exhausting monotony of adulthood. They live in a suburban region with their ageing parents and travel to the big city for work every day.
The show tells the love story of a passionate architect, who loses his heart to a free-spirited woman and sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.
The show is set in the mystical land of Arth, in which the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal and its surrounding regions vie for power as they build a new society.
It follows the story of Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, who struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.
The show revolves around a married couple, ie, the queen of department stores and her small-town husband who overcome crisis and obstacles in their lives. How they overcome it forms the main crux of the story.
The series is all about the son of a suspected serial killer who becomes a cop to clear his father's name, who committed suicide to prove his innocence.