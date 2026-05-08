Ever since KATSEYE's member Manon Bannerman's temporary hiatus was announced, there has been a topic of discussion among netizens. With every move watched with eagle eyes by netizens, a picture of Manon from the Germany's Next Top Model season 21 has now gone viral. Her appearance has sparked debate amongst fans, with several speculations going on.

Viral picture of Manon's appearance on Germany's Next Topmodel show

A few pictures of Manon from the reality show has been shared by a Reddit user, and fans flooded the

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comment section expressing their views and many speculations about the future of KATSEYE.

One user wrote, "Guys, how is she allowed to go to TV shows by her own? Will she be in trouble with HYBE, or is she allowed to do it on her own? If so, that means she out of KATSEYE? One user wrote, "Guys, how is she allowed to go to TV shows by her own? Will she be in trouble with HYBE, or is she allowed to do it on her own? If so, that means she is out of KATSEYE?

Another user wrote, "She is more likely going to be solo under HYBE, if she is truly leaving KATSEYE. No way HYBE would let her off their contract scotch-free. Look at the New Jeans situation. If Manon is leaving HYBE, it's not without her paying a penalty fee like what they're trying to do with Danielle from NewJeans." “Unless they treated her miserably, which they most probably did, so there will be a settlement because they won't like that lawsuit coming their way and tainting their image. Hence their compromise,” wrote the third user.

Another Reddit user wrote, 'I'm excited for this episode to be able to see her even though I think most variations of the topmodel series are very toxic/problematic.' also idk why people were upset for a while saying that hxg was mistreating Manon by “cancelling” this (not saying she hasn’t been mistreated).

For the unversed, Manon Bannerman is set to appear as a guest judge on Season 21 of Germany's Next Top Model on May 14, 2026. She will feature in the episode showcasing the Haute Couture runway, with promotions highlighting her walking the runway.

All about Germany's Next Topmodel

The German reality television series is based on the concept introduced by Tyra Banks with America's Got Talent. The competition is hosted by Heidi Klum, who also serves as the lead judge and executive producer of the show.