/Did Manon confirm exit from KATSEYE during livestream amid hiatus? Here's what we know

Ever since KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman's temporary hiatus was announced by the agency HYBE and Geffen Records, the global group has been the topic of discussion and with several speculations about whether she will be back or not. However, this seems to be a doubt, as Manon recently went live on Instagram revealing something which has led to many doubts. Let's delve in to know.

What did Manon reveal on social media?

Despite HYBE and Geffen Records keeping silence on the status of Manon, the idol has receiving

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several brand deals and in addition was also being spotted at Coachella as well, where the group KATSEYE made her debut. Taking to Instagram, Manon went live on Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans, as it was the first after her being on hiatus.

However, the live, which lasted for several minutes, was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy mode. During the live stream she spoke about her recent fun moments at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, appearing alongside Tommy Hilfiger. But the eagle-eyed fans realised on which platform she was supposed to do the live stream.

Another interesting thing was noticing Manon quietly removing KATSEYE from her Instagram bio, The Cut recently referring to her as “formerly of KATSEYE", and her growing list of solo projects and brand appearances.

Fans' reaction to Manon's live stream

Soon after the live ended, many took to social media to share their views, and one user wrote, “So does that mean she doesn't have access to her Weverse? Or is it just because she's not allowed to access Hybe-related things?”

Another X user wrote, "Manon really knows how to keep us on edge." "This was so messy of her LMAO", wrote the X third user.

With the cut of stating Manon her as former member has sparked debate on social media. One user wrote, "imo, she's better out of KATSEYE anyways. The whole group just becoming an entire mess with songs that hide their actual talent. No wonder now they all look dead behind the eyes compared to when they debuted."

Another X user wrote, "It's obvious, guys; she left the minute she took KATSEYE from her bio. HxG will not announce shit. Hype, to this day, hasn't announced NewJeans Minji's departure or return; they like leaving things hanging we need to put 2+2 together.