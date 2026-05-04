Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Did Manon confirm exit from KATSEYE during livestream amid hiatus? Here's what we know

Did Manon confirm exit from KATSEYE during livestream amid hiatus? Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 04, 2026, 19:53 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 19:53 IST
Did Manon confirm exit from KATSEYE during livestream amid hiatus? Here's what we know

Manon from KATSXEYE Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Manon Bannerman recently went live on social media Instagram, which led to a widely discussed topic amongst netizens. Read to know what exactly she revealed.

Ever since KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman's temporary hiatus was announced by the agency HYBE and Geffen Records, the global group has been the topic of discussion and with several speculations about whether she will be back or not. However, this seems to be a doubt, as Manon recently went live on Instagram revealing something which has led to many doubts. Let's delve in to know.

What did Manon reveal on social media?

Despite HYBE and Geffen Records keeping silence on the status of Manon, the idol has receiving

Add WION as a Preferred Source

several brand deals and in addition was also being spotted at Coachella as well, where the group KATSEYE made her debut. Taking to Instagram, Manon went live on Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans, as it was the first after her being on hiatus.

However, the live, which lasted for several minutes, was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy mode. During the live stream she spoke about her recent fun moments at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, appearing alongside Tommy Hilfiger. But the eagle-eyed fans realised on which platform she was supposed to do the live stream.

Trending Stories

Another interesting thing was noticing Manon quietly removing KATSEYE from her Instagram bio, The Cut recently referring to her as “formerly of KATSEYE", and her growing list of solo projects and brand appearances.

Fans' reaction to Manon's live stream

Soon after the live ended, many took to social media to share their views, and one user wrote, “So does that mean she doesn't have access to her Weverse? Or is it just because she's not allowed to access Hybe-related things?”

Another X user wrote, "Manon really knows how to keep us on edge." "This was so messy of her LMAO", wrote the X third user.

With the cut of stating Manon her as former member has sparked debate on social media. One user wrote, "imo, she's better out of KATSEYE anyways. The whole group just becoming an entire mess with songs that hide their actual talent. No wonder now they all look dead behind the eyes compared to when they debuted."

Another X user wrote, "It's obvious, guys; she left the minute she took KATSEYE from her bio. HxG will not announce shit. Hype, to this day, hasn't announced NewJeans Minji's departure or return; they like leaving things hanging we need to put 2+2 together.

For the unversed, on February 20 this year, the management of KATSEYE announced that Manon Bannerman is taking a temporary hiatus to focus on her health and well-being. The break has caused significant fan concern after she missed major events like Coachella 2026. Despite rumours of internal tension, she confirmed she is healthy and having positive conversations with management.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics