/KATSEYE's Manon Bannerman makes it to Coachella stage with PinkPantheress, video goes viral

Global girl group KATSEYE has been grabbing headlines ever since their agency announced the temporary hiatus of one of the members, Manon Bannerman, for mental health and well-being. The group recently made their Coachella debut this year, without Manon, but the member still found her way to the Coachella stage, i.e., singer PinkPantheress.

Viral clip of Manon with PinkPantheress on Coachella stage

PinkPantheress performed at Coachella during the weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, bringing a series of celebrity guests on the stage as a part of a birthday celebration. With several celebrities alongside, one of them was KATSEYE member Manon, who was with Chase Infiniti and Slayterr.

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The video has since then blew up on social media with many users are now questioning the hiatus of the KATSEYE member. One user wrote, "PinkPantheress bringing Manon out on stage at Coachella."

Another X user wrote, "They should just come clear instead of using Manon situation as a whole clout, we are not slow, she was at Coachella and didn't perform with them, so pictures, it's pretty obvious, just free her!PS: This was their peak with Manon centre."

"Manon saying it her dream to be on Coachella and PinkPantheress making it happen one way or another", wrote the third user.

Another user wrote, "I can't believe we got to see Manon on Coachella like this."

For the unversed, PinkPantheress performed several of her tracks, including Stateside, Illegal and Boy's a Liar Part 2, among others.

During weekend one of the Coachella festival, Manon had attended the festival, but to watch Sabrina Carpenter. Interestingly, the same day, KATSEYE too performed. Manon had even shared photos of Sabrina's set on Instagram stories as well. She was also seen watching Carpenter’s set with Chappell Ronan that night. Bannerman posted an Instagram Story from Coachella with a message to fans, writing, “6 milli of u, sending warm hugs and kisses to all of u. Thank you.”

About Manon Bannerman

Manon Sarpong Bannerman, also known as Manon, is a Swiss singer and model. She gained recognition through her social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok. She later entered the reality show Dream Academy and became a member of the girl group KATSEYE. She is also known as the first musical artist of biracial Black and white descent to be signed to a HYBE label.

From a young age, Bannerman wanted to perform onstage. When she was 15, she learnt to play the piano and the ukulele and started writing her own songs. Bannerman began posting on Instagram and TikTok in 2020. She also appeared in music videos for artists such as Swiss singer Benjamin Amaru and German rapper Badchieff.