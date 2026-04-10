/'Give her all space and love': KATSEYE members on Manon Bannerman's temporary hiatus

Ever since KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman revealed she would take a temporary hiatus in February 2026 to focus on her health and well-being, as announced by HYBE and Geffen Records, it sparked an intense debate on social media regarding potential issues. Amid this, the other members have addressed the teammate's hiatus.

KATSYEYE members on Manon's temporary hiatus

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show members Lara and Sophira

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spoke about their relationship with Manon, emphasising that they support her and want the group to be the best it can be. Sophia said, “Manon has been on hiatus, and we love her so much, and we know that she's doing well. ”You know, she got to talk to the fans about it, and we're just really excited, and we're really just rooting for all of us, like each other."

"You know, we've gone through so much with each other. At the end of the day, we just all want each other to win. And to be good. And to feel good and to be happy and just, you know, just keep showing up for what we want."

Lara also added to the conversation, “I think we also want to say, like, she's our sister forever. ”You know what I mean? Like, we love her so much, and we built this together. So, we just want to give her all the space and love she needs right now."

When Manon spoke about group KATSEYE's dynamics

Earlier, in a new NYLON cover story, Manon had spoken about the group dynamics, stating, "Being in a group, it's just about good communication and setting good boundaries and building a friendship, but also a work relationship and always remembering that it's a shared goal that we have." Reportedly, Manon told the magazine, which noted that remaining members Yoonchae Jeung, Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel declined to answer additional questions about Manon’s hiatus when the news broke after the initial interview was completed.

Manon further said, “There's six of us, so obviously not everyone's always going to be on the same page about everything. ”But I think we all are at, or have been learning and are finally coming to, a point where, for the group's sake, you give and you take; you pick your battles."

KATSEYE to make their Coachella debut

The global sensation girl group are soon going to add a feather to their cap, i.e., making their debut at this year's Coachella alongside other star-studded performers, including Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, among others. With much debate going around about whether Manon will be joining the group or not, a report has surfaced that she won't be performing.