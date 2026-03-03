/'Wasn't in right headspace': KATSEYE's Daniela's father issues apology over insensitive online comments amid Manon's temporary hiatus

Ever since KATSEYE member Manon announced her temporary hiatus, the girl group has been the topic of discussion on social media. But another member, Daniela, and her father, Rafaela, made it more chaotic after he made insensitive comments about Manon and had even dragged BLACKPINK member Lisa in as well. However, now Daniela's father has responded to the backlash from netizens on social media.

What did Daniela's father say to netizens and fans of KATSEYE?

Taking to the Instagram handle, Daniela's father Rafaela Avanzini issued a lengthy note speaking about the remarks he had made and shared a blank photo along with it. In the statement, he shared, ‘I want to apologise to Manon and to everyone I affected, especially Eyekons.’ I wasn’t in the right headspace when I wrote those comments, and I know I came off rude and insensitive. That was wrong of me, and I’m truly sorry to anyone I hurt."

He further wrote, "As a father, seeing your daughter get so much hate online is really painful, and I reacted without thinking clearly. I let my emotions take over, but that still doesn’t excuse what I said. Looking back, I understand I should have stayed in my place and not involved myself in online drama. I only wanted to protect Daniela because the comparisons and nasty comments were hard to see, but I handled it the wrong way."

"I don’t come online often, but when I do and see that negativity, it hurts as a parent. I will take this as a lesson, stay offline, and focus on supporting and protecting my daughter in real life. Once again, I sincerely apologise to Eyekons and everyone affected by my actions. Love always". Rafaela concluded. However, his comment section of the post was removed.

Recently, a post was uploaded by Rafael on X in which a fan had commented that Daniela is copying Manon and will never be an icon as good as her or Lisa. To this Rafael countered by saying, “Daniela does not need to be like Lisa or Manon. He also replied to another comment that KATSEYE would fall apart without Manon – “KATSEYE does not run based off of Manon.” The girls will be fine.”

Manon's temporary hiatus and her response

In an announcement on Weverse, followed by a reshare by KATSEYE on X, it stated, “Hello, after open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being.” We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us."

The statement further read, “The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. "Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding. HXG.”

Post the announcement of a temporary hiatus, Manon took to her Instagram handle; the 23-year-old singer shared a selfie of herself in a story and wrote in the caption, "I love you all more than words could describe."

All about KATSEYE

The group based in Los Angeles was formed in 2023 through the reality competition series Dream Academy, a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records. The group's formation process was later chronicled in the Netflix docuseries Popstar Academy: Katseye, which recounted the audition process, intensive training, and formation of the group.