/Dream Academy to Grammys! Girl group KATSEYE's nomination lauded by netizens: 'Well deserved'

KATSEYE is basking in the limelight once again after the popular group was recently nominated for the Grammys 2026 in two categories. The members who had competed with each other to attain their spot at Dream Academy to become a global sensation have always been lauded by netizens for their songs. The nominations for the 68th annual Grammy Awards have left everyone buzzing with discussion.

Netizens' reaction to KATSEYE bagging Grammy nominations

Ever since the announcement was made, social media has been flooded with several posts and comments about the group, and they have been lauded for their hard work to reach this level. One user wrote, "Congratulations to KATSEYE for their Grammy nominations! Well deserved."

Another user wrote, "KATSEYE nominated. Those haters can stay mad because we all already know they'll win."

"KATSEYE nominated for 2 Grammys feels right, the world is healing", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "I am so proud of my girls, you guys made it! Congratulations, KATSEYE, on officially becoming Grammy nominees."

All about KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a six-member girl group based in Los Angeles. The group is composed of Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae. With members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, Katseye is often described as a "global girl group".

The group was formed through the 2023 reality competition series Dream Academy, a collaboration between Hybe and Geffen Records. The group's formation process was later chronicled in the Netflix docuseries Popstar Academy: Katseye, which recounted the audition process, intensive training, and formation of the group.