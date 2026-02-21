KATSEYE's member Manon to take temporary hiatus? Netizens react

Girl group KATSEYE, based in Los Angeles, who have dominated the music world with their tracks, including Touch and Gnarly, are garnering attention as member Manon will reportedly be taking a temporary hiatus. Their label HYBE issued an official statement about the current situation. Let's delve into knowing more details.

HYBE issues official statement about Manon's hiatus; netizens' react

In an announcement on Weverse, followed by a reshare by KATSEYE on X, it stated, "Hello, after open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being. We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The statement further read, "The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding. HXG."

Soon after the announcement was posted, fans expressed concern about the future of the group, and many wished for her speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Omg, this is reminding me of that TikTok that guy made where he's talking about his predictions for 2026, and he said a member of KATSEYE (correct me if I'm wrong) will be leaving this year or something along those lines, and now I'm getting goosebumps.”

Another user wrote, "Get well soon, Manon. Take the time you need; we love you so much!" "Manon, you deserve the whole entire world, the sun, the moon and the stars. I hope that during this time you're able to focus on what's best for you. Take all the time that you need and remember all the people that love you and want to see you happy. “The best girl,” wrote the third user.

All about KATSEYE

The group based in Los Angeles was formed in 2023 through the reality competition series Dream Academy, a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records. The group's formation process was later chronicled in the Netflix docuseries Popstar Academy: Katseye, which recounted the audition process, intensive training, and formation of the group.