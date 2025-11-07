/KATSEYE's Daniela-TXT's Yeonjun's Let Me Tell You music video sends fans in a frenzy state: 'They both slayed'

TXT member Yeonjun and KATSEYE member Daniela featuring in a music video, which is part of the former's first mini album titled NO LABELS: PART 01, have left fans surprised and swooning over their intense chemistry. The song titled Let Me Tell You is the first collaboration between these two groups. Let's delve into knowing the verdict of netizens.

Netizens' reaction of Yeonjun and Daniela's music video

The song Let Me Tell You has drawn major attention from netizens ever since the video of the duo was dropped. The music video has been presented in a cinematic narrative, and it captured Yeonjun and Daniela's relationship as a couple. However, the intense choreography has left everyone swooning. One user wrote, "We genuinely need Yeonjun and Daniela in a step-up movie."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: When Zarine Khan said Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan would never leave each other

Another user wrote, "Daniela in the behind for Yeonjun's Let Me Tell You mv. I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration; they were both so happy."

“I get why Yeonjun chose Daniela; the way they dance together, no one else could pull it off,” wrote the third user.

A social media post was shared in which the members of TXT had reacted to the music video of Yeonjun and Daniela. The caption of the post read, “The members' reactions to Yeonjun's dance with Daneila. Why are you so good? Oh my god. Woahhh. Hahaha.”

All about Yeonjun's latest album No Labels: Part 01

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) member Yeonjun released his first solo mini album on November 7, his first official album release in six years and 8 months since his debut. The album featurs the title song Talk to You along with Forever, Let Me Tell You (feat. Daniela of KATSEYE), Do It, Nothin Bout Me and Coma.

All about Yeonjun

Yeonjun is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer. He is a member of the boy band TXT, formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2019. He made his debut as a soloist in September 2024 with the song Ggum.