/When Zarine Khan said Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan would never leave each other

Zarine Khan, mother of Sussanne Khan and former mother-in-law of actor Hrithik Roshan, is no more. Khan, a renowned interior designer, passed away at her home in Mumbai. She was 81.

Zarine was the wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and had lived among B-town's A-listers. She shared a very close bond with Hrithik. While she never saw Sussanne and Hrithik separating, it eventually happened. Despite that, her bond with Hrithik never broke, and he would always be her son.

Zarine on Hrithik and Sussanne's bond and on the divorce that she never saw coming

Hrithik and Sussanne started dating at a very young age, and both of then, who are public figures now, fell in love and grew together, with Hrithik becoming a successful actor and Sussanne an interior designer.

In an old interview with Filmfare, Zareen shared how he pledged to marry Sussanne one day, when she was at her, ''ugliest worst with her two front teeth protruding.''

“When Sussanne was at her ugliest worst with her two front teeth protruding, a young Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) had told his friends, ‘She’s the girl I’ll marry’. He’s been with Sussanne from the days he had a stutter and never imagined being a star. She was the one who pushed him and guided him, they’ve grown together.”

In the same interview, Zarine said that whatever happened, Hrithik and Sussanne would stay together.

“When Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, had not released, Sussanne pledged a vow of abstaining from sweets for Hrithik’s success. Hrithik honoured his commitment to her and married her soon after the release,” Zarine shared in the same interview.

“A wild wind may come and go, but it will never blow their home away,” she said earlier.

Sussanne and Hrithik married in 2000, soon after Roshan made his acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which became a huge hit. After 14 years of marriage, the former couple decided to part ways.

After the divorce, Zarine shared a deep bond with Hrithik, whom she has always seen as her son.

''He is still like a son to me,' Zarine had said fondly in an interview. ‘’The divorce has no bearing on our relationship. We have been friends for years. Hrithik is the father of my grandchildren, and that bond lasts for life,'' she said.