/Zarine Khan, Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mom, dies at 81

Zarine Khan, Bollywood's famous interior designer and wife of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, has died at the age of 81. The mother of actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan passed away at her residence in Mumbai on Thursday (Nov 7). As per reports, she had been unwell due to age-related issues and has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

The family has not released any official statement. However, as per India Today, the Khan family has requested privacy as they grieve for the late soul. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan, and her grandchildren.

Zarine Khan was a well-known figure in Bollywood’s elite circle. Before becoming the wife of the famous filmmaker, she had a short stint in acting in the 1960s and 70s and worked in films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

She tied the knot with Sanjay Khan in 1966 and later transitioned into interior design, eventually establishing herself as one of the most renowned interior designers in the film industry. She worked on several celebrity homes. Her daughters went on to follow in their mother’s footsteps, and together all three run their respective interior design businesses.

Zarine was known for her free-spirited nature and had close bonds with several A-listers, including Farah Khan.

Earlier this year, she celebrated her 81st birthday in July with her daughter Sussanne.

In a birthday post, Sussanne gushed about her mother, calling her “amazing, gorgeous, beautiful mommy.”

Sharing a montage of their old and new photos, she wrote,''all that I do and All that I create in my Life has to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind n my grit.. I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl.. May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do.. Have the most spectacular year!!! 💛💛💛💛💛🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋🥹🎈🎈🎈🎈 #zarinekhan #sussannekhan #mymommyisthecutest🤗''