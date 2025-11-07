/Baramulla movie review: Manav Kaul leads a riveting story rooted in Kashmir’s tragic past

Kashmir valley and insurgency in the state have both served as themes for numerous films in Indian cinema. The beauty of the valley and the unfortunate political climate of the state have always been a topic of discussion and heated debate across India, thus serving as the perfect premise for films. Netflix’s latest film Baramulla, featuring Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli in the lead, sets the story deep into the valley, but instead of romanticising about Kashmir, it depicts the grim reality of the place, riddled with curfews, terrorism and more. Directed byAditya Suhas Jambhale, who also serves as a co-writer with Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar, Baramulla keeps terrorism as just one of the subplots, while the main plot revolves around a case of missing children, which DSP Ridwaan Sayyed is appointed to solve.

What’s the plot of Baramulla

Newly appointed DSP of Baramulla district in Kashmir, Ridwaan Sayyed, moves in with his family to a bungalow appointed for him by the force. Ridwaan has to crack a case of missing children in the valley. Months earlier, an MLA 13 year 13-year-old son had disappeared in thin air during a magix show at a crowded market. Soon after, another boy disappears from the middle of a lake. As traces of the missing children are dismal, Ridwaan finds himself getting deep into the case. Meanwhile, his two children and wife, see shadow-like figures floating inside the house at odd hours. Ayaan and Noorie, the kids, see it first. In fact, Noorie first starts smelling and feeling the presence of a dog while Ayaan befriends a shadowy figure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Elsewhere, two terrorists are planning a major attack with the instructions coming from a certain faceless Bhaijaan who only communicates through satellite calls.

Ridwaan is emotionally distant from his family, especially his daughter. A past incident has created a gap between the father and daughter, and neither has been able to move past it. As more children disappear and his family gets more suspicious of a certain presence inside the house, Ridwaan has to deal with personal and professional crises.

What works in Baramulla

Coupled with supernatural elements, terrorism and a case of missing children, Baramulla has a lot going on in its 112-minute runtime, but solid writing makes this film an engaging watch. A film with multiple subplots tends to go haywire as most writers become indulgent while establishing these plot points. But in Baramulla, the focus remains on the missing children, who the police and locals feel, are being kidnapped by one person. The subplots are unravelled slowly in the narrative, making the viewers curious about how the cases are related or if related at all. A film on the lines of supernatural has to have a certain amount of thrill and scare attached to it, and viewers must get spooked. Baramulla weaves an intricate story of suspense and revenge, which beautifully ties up the loose ends in the climax.

While the writing is deft, the actors too are stunning in their restrained performances. Manav Kaul plays a father who is never able to connect to his children. He is a good cop who does his job well, yet never gets his daughter’s approval. Meanwhile, Bhasha Sumbli, plays the wife who has to bridge the gap between her husband and her children. Both these actors are restrained in their performance and provide a certain calmness to the horror that’s taking place around them.

What does not work

The family of four moves into a big haunted bungalow with a mute caretaker who has seen it all and knows deep, dark secrets of the house. But if the house is already haunted, why doesn’t anyone warn the family about it? Why haven’t the previous occupants of the house ever seen anything unusual? Why are the kids left alone despite them repeatedly complaining of witnessing the unusual inside the house? The film also, very subtly, gives a statement about the good muslim vs the bad muslim. It is not in your face, but it’s a message that’s there for everyone to see. It addresses the exodus of 1991 in Kashmir, which left thousands of Hindus homeless and exiled in their own country. Baramulla, within the realms of being supernatural also political and has an agenda which is hard to overlook.

Final verdict

Baramulla, despite its messaging and flaws, stayed with me much after the film was over. A riveting suspense thriller, it makes you think of many who have been wronged by the system for years. Credible story and screenplay effectively intertwine terrorism and supernatural horror in one solid film with commendable performances from the cast.

Baramulla is now streaming on Netflix.