/Predator-Badlands review: Dan Trachtenberg's directorial begins with a fierce start, but fades into the sand

Science-fiction action thriller Predator: Badlands was released today in cinemas, i.e., on November 7. The film is helmed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koalamatangi. The film is the latest installment from the iconic Predator franchise. But did it live up to the expectations of the previous films? Let's delve into it more to know about it.

Plot of Predator: Badlands

The Predator franchise began back in 1987, and this latest film is part of the expanded universe. These extraterrestrials are credited as Predators in the films and alternatively are called Yautja. This latest movie has showcased their side and how their clan and life are.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film begins with Dek, a Predator from the planet Yautja Prime who is deemed weak by his father. But he can only prove it to his clan and his father if he can get the Kalisk, an apex Predator, one of the most lethal on planet Genna. While his father rejects the idea and orders to kill him, Dek's brother Kwei saves him and remotely activates his ship to take Dek to Genna. He is forced to watch helplessly as his father kills Kwei.

Post-crash-landing on Genna, he faces numerous dangers and meets a damaged Weyland-Yutani Corporation synthetic named Thia, who offers to help him track the Kalisk in exchange for missing legs. Thia's lookalike, another synthetic, also termed as sister, Tessa, is reactivated and is being ordered to track Thia and capture Kalisk for another purpose and is also being termed as Yautja to be a danger to this mission.

After a fight with Kalisk, Tessa later captures Dek, saves Thia, and proceeds further with the mission. Thia, who is slated for deactivation by Tessa, helps Dek escape. Dek realises that Bud attacks the Weyland-Yutani, destroying many synthetics. After a major face-off with Tessa, Dek returns to his planet with his newly formed team. But will the team continue their hunt and save themselves from the upcoming attack, or will they fail?

Is Predator: Badlands worth watching?

Predator: Badlands' plot was predictable. When you think you're finally done with the film, a new twist is thrown at you at the end. Well, with the end, the franchise might have a sequel to this film.

Although the latest film of this franchise has showcased great action scenes and great cinematography, it doesn't live up to the mark of previous films from the franchise. The thriller began with a fierce start, but slowly, with due time, it fizzled out. Personally, I felt the predator, which should have stayed true to its title, ultimately became prey. The action-thriller became a messy chaos.

This is the first time the film has showcased the Predator's side of the story, which fell flat. The plotline could have been explored more, rather than the Predator fighting a bunch of trees and animals on another planet. With the fighting scene between a Predator and a machine, it reminded me of the scene from Avatar, while another fighting scene between the huge creature Kalisk and the Predator reminded me of a scene from Godzilla. What could have been Dan giving a nostalgic feel of the franchise was a mixture of copies of known sci-fi blockbusters.

All about Predator: Badlands