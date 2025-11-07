/It's a boy! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their first child

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood IT couple, have welcomed their first child together, a boy. Katrina gave birth to her first child on Nov 7, in Mumbai.

Stepping into the new and happiest chapter of their lives, the couple announced the arrival of their boy through Instagram.

Sharing the joyous news with their millions of followers, fans and friends, the couple shared a joint IG post, saying their bundle of joy has arrived.

''Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude we welcome our baby boy. 7th November,2025. Katrina & Vicky,'' the post reads.

Soon after the news was made public, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Priyanka Chopra commented,''sooooo happy! Congratulations.''

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote,''Best news ❤️ congratulations.''

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s picture from home went viral

Katrina gave birth to her baby a few weeks after a picture of her went viral, taken from her balcony. The actress, who had maintained a low profile throughout the nine months of her pregnancy, was on her apartment's balcony when she was unknowingly photographed.

The picture, which was shared by a media portal, was slammed by several netizens and actress Sonakshi Sinha, who saw it as a breach of privacy.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

In Sept this year, one of Bollywood's sweetest couples announced that they are expecting their first child, after months of rumours.

Making the announcement, the couple shared a polaroid picture, where Vicky and Katrina were adorably looking at the baby bump as they wrote in the caption that they are on their way to start the best chapter of their lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.