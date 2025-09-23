/How rich are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? net worth revealed

The beloved Bollywood duo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have recently announced an exciting new chapter—their first child is on the way. This joyous news has captivated fans, who are eager to learn more about their favorite couple. Alongside this, their impressive net worth and lavish lifestyle have sparked much interest.

Combined wealth of over Rs 2 billion

Reports estimate that Vicky Kaushal's net worth is around ₹41 crore, while Katrina Kaif holds a much larger fortune, valued at approximately ₹224 crore. Together, their wealth is estimated to surpass ₹265 crore (Rs 2.6 billion), making them one of the richest couples in the Indian film world.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vicky Kaushal’s steady rise in earnings

Vicky began his career with smaller roles but has now established himself among Bollywood’s top actors. He reportedly charges Rs 10 crore for lead roles in films such as Chhaava and Bad Newz. For Sam Bahadur, he received a similar fee, while his special appearance in Dunki earned him Rs 12 crore. His income is further boosted by endorsements with big brands and strong fan support.

Katrina Kaif: Leading Actress and Businesswoman

Katrina Kaif remains one of the highest-paid actresses in India, charging between Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore per film for popular projects like Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. Beyond acting, she has successfully ventured into entrepreneurship with her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. Launched in 2019, the brand quickly gained popularity and recorded a remarkable Rs 240 crore in revenue by mid-2025, becoming one of India’s leading cosmetic labels.

Luxurious Sea-Facing Home in Juhu, Mumbai

Post their grand wedding in December 2021, Vicky and Katrina settled into a stunning sea-facing apartment in Juhu’s elite Rajmahal Building. Their residence spans over 2,700 sq. ft. and features modern minimalist interiors, abundant natural light, and upscale amenities like a private fitness center and entertainment lounge. Reports suggest the apartment’s monthly rent is around Rs 17 lakh, with a lease agreed for three years, making it one of the most coveted homes in Mumbai’s celebrity enclave.

Extensive Real Estate Investments

Katrina’s real estate portfolio is equally impressive, with properties across Mumbai and abroad, including:

A 3-BHK apartment in Bandra is valued at approximately ₹8.2 crore

A luxurious flat in Lokhandwala is worth about ₹17 crore

A charming bungalow in London is estimated at ₹7 crore

Before marriage, Vicky lived with his family in Andheri West, Mumbai, at a modest residence that marked his early journey in the industry.

Luxury Car Collection Reflecting Their Success

The couple’s passion for cars is evident from their impressive garage. Their collection features:

Range Rover Autobiography LWB (Rs 3.28 crore)

Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.32 crore)

Mercedes-Benz GLE (Rs 96 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore)

Audi Q7 (Rs 82 lakh to Rs 90 lakh)

BMW 5GT (Rs 88 lakh)

Brand Endorsements and Other Ventures

Both stars enjoy lucrative endorsement deals with leading brands. Vicky collaborates with names like Oppo, Havells, and Tata Motors, earning Rs 2-3 crore per campaign. Katrina endorses top brands too and actively promotes her beauty line, which has expanded to over 300 retail stores across 1,600 cities, increasing its reach and popularity.

Personal Life: Grounded Despite Glamour