/Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy with an adorable post; see pic

Finally! After months of speculation, Bollywood actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have confirmed that they are soon to become parents. The couple shared an adorable photo on Instagram on Tuesday. The photo has Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina’s bump as they lovingly smile at it. The image is a Polaroid snap that the two are seen holding together.

They captioned the image as, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.🙏🏽”

Speculations have been rife about Katrina's pregnancy for a while now. The couple did not reveal the due date; however, media reports state that Katrina will be delivering sometime in October or early November.

The couple tied the knot in 2021 in Rajasthan after years of dating.

Vicky's solo appearance at the Homebound premiere

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal came alone for the star-studded premiere of Homebound. His solo appearance at the event fueled Katrina's pregnancy rumours further. Several media reports had earlier this month reported that Katrina was expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress has been maintaining a low profile for months now and has not made any public appearances in recent months.

Despite the rumours, the couple has remained tight-lipped and refrained from addressing the news publicly. Katrina was briefly captured by a fan while boarding a jetty to Alibaug a few months back. Dressed in a loose white shirt, she kept a low profile, and many speculated that the actress was wearing baggy clothes to conceal her baby bump. She was accompanied by her husband, Vicky Kaushal andthe couple did not interact with anyone.

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Since then, the couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava, while Katrina appeared in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.