/Love & War update: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to have a massive face-off in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Love & War, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. With time, the buzz around the film has been growing. Now, a new update around a sequence has piqued our curiosity about the film. News has it that, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will have an intense face-off in the film.

According to an independent industry source, "Love & War will feature a massive face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's characters. The scene is being tipped to be 'one of the biggest sequences ever mounted in Indian cinema'. The prep for the sequence has begun." The sources further inform that, "It is set to be shot at a grand, undisclosed location. Early murmurs say the scene is being designed as a full-blown cinematic event."

“With two powerhouses Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal colliding on Bhansali’s canvas, this will be unlike anything audiences have seen before,” the source adds.

The anticipation builds for SLB's next Love & War. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. While the film’s plot is under wraps, sources close to the project have stated that the film is reportedly a remake of Raj Kapoor’s Sangam and Ranbir Kapoor’s character has negative shades to it.



This will be Bhansali’s first collaboration with Ranbir after his debut Saawariya back in 2007. Vicky Kaushal will be working with the filmmaker for the first time, while Alia and Bhansali worked together in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which fetched Alia the Best Actress National Award in 2023.



Love & War will be released on March 20, 2026.