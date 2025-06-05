Alia Bhatt shares stunning BTS moments from her BFF’s wedding in Spain

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has shared a few BTS pictures from the wedding festivities of her best friend, Tanya Saha Gupta, from Spain. Alia travelled to Southern Europe to take part in the wedding. This included pictures of herself with the bride and her looks from the wedding.

Stunning looks from the festivities

Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, “There's nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life (@tanya.sg @d_angelov). The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride -- and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home - ours is wherever we are together.”

Alia also shared pictures from another pre-wedding event, where she was seen in a white embellished bralette, matching blazer, and cream skirt. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also a close friend of Alia, was also there and clicked a selfie with Alia.

Upcoming spy thriller

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is working on director Shiv Rawail's film Alpha. The movie will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe and the seventh entry in the franchise. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star as two agents who are sent on a dangerous mission.

There are rumours that Alia Bhatt will have a cameo in the upcoming War 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani.